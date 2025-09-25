15-year-old in custody after shooting that left Atlanta man in critical condition

ATLANTA — A teenager has been detained in connection with an Atlanta apartment building being shot up and a man being rushed to the hospital.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, but did not find a victim.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators later learned that a man arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with four gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He is listed in critical condition.

Police say several apartment units were damaged, but one of them had “extensive” bullet damage, as well as a large amount of blood.

The person who called 911 said their car sustained damage while they ducked for cover.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witnesses were able to describe the suspect.

Officers were able to identify and detain a 15-year-old suspect. That teenager’s identity has not been released.

Police did not comment on what led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group