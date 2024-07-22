14-year-old shot after early morning argument in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a teen was shot early Monday morning.
Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a person shot call on Joseph E Boone Blvd, finding a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said the teen was with some friends when an argument between the group let to gunfire.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It is unclear if police have identified any suspects.
The teen is expected to be OK.
Officers are continuing to investigate this incident.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta airport extremely crowded as delays and cancellations continue into the week
- Endorsements already pouring in from all over for Vice President Kamala Harris
- Delta to waive price difference for passengers impacted by IT outage who rebook flights
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group