13-year-old girl vanishes after leaving Atlanta middle school early

ATLANTA — An Atlanta teenager has been reported missing after she was seen on surveillance cameras leaving school early and getting into a mysterious car.

Adijah Kasanti Little, 13, was seen on security camera leaving David T. Howard Middle School just before 1 p.m., according to Atlanta Public Schools officials.

Street cameras show her getting into a black Ford Explorer with Georgia license plate RVL5658.

She was last seen at the American Deli on Camp Creek Parkway.

Little was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with a white symbol on the front, black and white sneakers and has a pink purse with her.

Her hair is in braids with pink highlights in the back.

Anyone who sees her should call APS police at 404-802-2000 or dial 911.

