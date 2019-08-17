MISSING: Police searching for 10-year-old with autism missing in Atlanta

Police need your help to find a 10-year-old with autism who is missing in Atlanta.
Rozaria Johnson was last seen Friday evening around 5:30 p.m. around 532 Cleveland Avenue. Johnson is a black girl with brown eyes and weighs approximately 40 to 50 pounds at 3 foot 4 inches.
"She was playing with the other kids and after that supposedly, she was headed back to her house but somewhere between she didn't end up back inside," Atlanta police Capt. William Ricker told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen.
Johnson was wearing a yellow shirt, white and blue stripped shorts with green New Balance tennis shoes.
Anyone who has seen Johnson are asked to call 911 or Atlanta Police at 404-546-4260.
We're LIVE where there is an active search for the 10-year-old, right now on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}