1 shot at College Park MARTA station; police searching for suspect

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — MARTA police are investigating a shooting that happened at a metro Atlanta station.

One person was shot at the College Park station Wednesday afternoon.

The victim’s identity and condition have not been released.

Police are searching for the suspect.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Rail service has not been affected.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News.

