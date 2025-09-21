1 hospitalized after southwest Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA — At least one person has been sent to the hospital after an apartment fire on Sunday morning in Atlanta.

Just before 7 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway in southwest Atlanta.

The address appears to be the Retreat at Greenbriar apartments.

Fire officials said one person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their age and identity were not released.

Officials did not provide details regarding the extent of the person’s injuries.

Firefighters have since put out the blaze.

