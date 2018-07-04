0 Police: Couple found dead in burned home were strangled to death

ATLANTA - Police say that two veterans found dead in a house fire in northwest Atlanta were strangled.

The blaze happened at a house near Harvel Drive and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive around 4 a.m Tuesday morning.

Investigators found the charred bodies of a husband and wife in their 60s inside the home. Investigators have ruled the deaths a homicide. Their names have not been released.

Police say the male victim was found in the hallway and the female victim was found somewhere near the front of the house.

Homicide investigators and an accelerant-sniffing K-9 were brought to the scene Thursday morning.

Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach spoke to the victim's son, who said his mother and stepfather had been separated but were in the process of trying to reconcile.

He said his mother had only lived in the home for a few months. Family say they are now searching for answers.

Gehlbach saw investigators remove bags of evidence, including sealed metal canisters to be tested for any clues.Fire investigators say 50% of the home is burned, which presents challenges in collecting evidence.

Neighbors were stunned by the news.

"I used to say 'hey' to them," a neighbor told Gehlbach. "Yesterday when I was walking up the street here, I just said 'Hey, how you all doing?' And they just waved at me nicely."

Police are calling on the public for any insight into the deaths. Neighbors told Channel 2's Carl Willis, they also need to know.

"Like right now. Today. What is the real truth? The truth is going to be told," said neighbor Veronica Parks.



Atlanta Fire is on scene of a double fatal house fire at a residence. 2400 block of Harvel Drive. 2 adult victims. #AFRD Fire Investigators are on scene at this time. pic.twitter.com/8obCvbrW6C — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 3, 2018

Atlanta Fire Chief confirms man and a woman, husband and wife, both killed in house fire in NW Atlanta. She was found in bedroom and he was in hallway, both badly burned pic.twitter.com/Ww0xJjXaWC — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 3, 2018

