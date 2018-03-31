  • 1 dead following shooting in NW Atlanta

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police say one man is dead following a shooting on northwest Atlanta.

    Investigators said a man was killed during the incident along Faulkner Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
    Police said they have two people in custody.

    Stay with WSBTV.com and tune in to Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 for the latest on this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead following shooting in NW Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Today's pollen count is the highest we've felt so far this year

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 dead from apparent murder-suicide, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    School apologizes over students with blackface in 2nd grade play

  • Headline Goes Here

    School seeing string of violent incidents allegedly by students