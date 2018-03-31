1 dead following shooting in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say one man is dead following a shooting on northwest Atlanta.
Investigators said a man was killed during the incident along Faulkner Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said they have two people in custody.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune in to Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}