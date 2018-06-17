1 dead after serious crash in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a crash that killed one man and put another in the hospital.
Atlanta police say the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Mount Gilead Road where it intersects with Cascade Parc Boulevard.
The driver, a young man, possibly a teenager or in his early 20s, went off the road and hit a tree.
Police said he was thrown out of the car and died at the scene.
TRENDING STORIES:
The survivor, a man, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital after suffering head injuries. It's not clear what his condition is at this point, but Atlanta police earlier said he was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
A firefighter described the crash site to Channel 2’s Wendy Halloran as twisted, mangled wreckage. Right now, police are still investigating the cause of this deadly crash, but say it appears speed may have been a factor.
Police have not released the names of any of the people involved.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}