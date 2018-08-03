1 dead after fire rips through house in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.
The fire was reported after 2:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Pegg Road, near Pamona Circle.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington at the scene learned that an elderly man died in the fire.
There were multiple firetrucks and crews at the scene of the fire investigating.
We’re working to learn how the fire started, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
