1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting with multiple scenes

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they responded to two locations overnight for reports of people being shot. They say they’ve now learned that both people were shot in the same incident.

Officers were called to the Little Bear Food Mart on Jonesboro Rd. SE just after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they got there, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot several times.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Shortly after that, police say they were called to a home on Lakewood Terrace SE, less than half a mile away.

TRENDING STORIES:

At that scene, officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in his leg and torso. He was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of his injuries.

It’s unclear where the shooting actually took place.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or if there are any possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group