1 in critical condition after double shooting at Atlanta apartments

Two men were injured in double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

The shooting happened late Sunday night on Fairburn Road.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore learned at the scene that one of the victims is in critical condition after he was hit in the neck and face.

The other victim, whose ear was grazed by a bullet, is expected to be OK. Both men are in their 20s.

Investigators spoke to several people who may have seen or heard what happened. Police are working on a motive behind the shooting.

