1 of Atlanta police’s most wanted sentenced for illegally having gun, ammo after felony conviction

ATLANTA — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced one of the Atlanta Police Department’s most wanted fugitives will have to spend several years in prison over firearms violations.

The sentence comes after years of breaking the law for having a weapon as a convicted felon.

Jordan Pack, who was convicted of armed robbery in Douglasville in October 2008, was supposed to spend 10 years in prison and another 10 on probation. He was released from prison in April 2018.

Despite the conviction, justice officials said he continued to have weapons.

Three years after his release, officers in Dacula, Ga. responded to a motor vehicle crash and Pack gave them a fake name, so he was arrested.

The Oct. 22, 2021 incident also had officers find a bag Pack was wearing that had live .38 caliber ammunition.

According to the Department of Justice, officers learned that Pack had discarded a .38 caliber Taurus revolver under a nearby vehicle. When officers found the gun, they found it loaded with the hammer cocked.

Then, on June 17, 2022, APD officers went to a shooting scene at a home in northwest Atlanta. A woman living there told them that after a domestic dispute, Pack threatened to shoot her.

USDOJ said he then got a gun from his car, “fired multiple shots into the air, and fled the scene. Both the victim and her young child were present in the home at that time. Officers recovered five spent .45 caliber shell casings from the driveway of the home.”

The following August, APD officers from the fugitive unit found Pack at an apartment in southwest Atlanta where he was working as an armed security guard using a fake name, “William Tate,” possessing a Tokarev 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun.

Police searched Pack and found a .45 caliber Highpoint semi-automatic pistol with 17 rounds in it, a pair of brass knuckles, a pocketknife, can of bear mace and a machete. While searching his vehicle, officers also seized his shotgun, two magazines and 14 rounds of shotgun shells, plus several .45 caliber cartridge casings.

“Pack continued to possess firearms and commit violent offenses after being previously convicted of a violent felony,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. “This case is another example of the outstanding law enforcement partnerships in our district that enable the successful prosecutions of dangerous repeat offenders like Pack.”

USAO said Pack pled guilty on Nov. 12, 2024 and was sentenced on March 6 to serve more than five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

