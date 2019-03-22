'It's really frustrating': Neighbors say someone is stealing their mail

ATLANTA - It's not something you want to hear about in your neighborhood -- thieves stealing mail.
People who live in one neighborhood in southeast Atlanta say crooks have been going through mailboxes.
Neighbors have been finding dumped mail and packages around the area -- some open, some not.
Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus spoke with one woman who found some of the mail.
Mail and packages swiped, opened and littered in Atlanta’s #Kirkwood neighborhood. Neighbors say it’s happening on at least 5 streets. pic.twitter.com/vbmt0P8QhO— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) March 22, 2019
"It's really frustrating, obviously, just to be violated and it's not even my mail. But still, that shouldn't be happening. People should not be taking others' mail," the woman said.
How neighbors say this isn't the first time they've dealt with the issue, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
