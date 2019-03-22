  • 'It's really frustrating': Neighbors say someone is stealing their mail

    By: Rikki Klaus

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It's not something you want to hear about in your neighborhood -- thieves stealing mail.

    People who live in one neighborhood in southeast Atlanta say crooks have been going through mailboxes.

    Neighbors have been finding dumped mail and packages around the area -- some open, some not.

    Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus spoke with one woman who found some of the mail.

    "It's really frustrating, obviously, just to be violated and it's not even my mail. But still, that shouldn't be happening. People should not be taking others' mail," the woman said. 

