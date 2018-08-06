0 Officers who pulled man from burning car describe dramatic rescue caught on video

Dramatic body camera video revealed how two Atlanta police officers saved a trapped passenger from a burning car over the weekend.

Police said a car hit a metal utility pole and burst into flames on Lenox Road around 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers Brittany Williams and Charles Tierney were able to extinguish the flames and get the man who was trapped out safely.

Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach spoke with Williams and Tierney, who said they are proud of the victim for staying calm under pressure.

The dramatic video shows the officers desperately trying to save the man from the fiery wreck.

Williams and Tierney were second and third on the scene early Saturday. Other drivers had already pulled the driver and another passenger from the burning car.

Tierney’s chest-mounted bodycam captured everything.

The man in the passenger seat had his legs stuck under the dash.

While Tierney used a fire extinguisher andthen his baton to try to pry open the door, what you don’t see is Williams, who climbed into the back seat to try to pull the man free.

“I whispered to him, 'Your leg is starting to smoke. It’s going to be on fire,' and miraculously, he did it instantly,” Williams said.

Tierney’s battle with the flames likely bought them a precious few seconds and both were able to eventually grab ahold and pull the man out just in time.

“As soon as we turn around once we got out, the car is completely engulfed. Especially where he was," Williams said.

"I was so proud of him. Honestly, when crunch time came, I was so worried that he was going to catch on fire," Williams said. "And if he didn’t help me out, honestly, I don’t think he would have made it out of the car before the flames took over.”

Williams and Tierney last heard the victim was in stable condition at the hospital. They would eventually like to meet him to say thanks for helping them help him.

And now that this video has gone viral around the country, they won’t use the “H” word.

“Hero is definitely a loaded word, but (it) definitely felt good to get him out," Tierney said.

