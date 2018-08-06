  • Officers who rescued victim from burning car say they aren't heroes

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    Dramatic body camera revealed the heroic moments two Atlanta Police officers saved a trapped passenger from a burning car  over the weekend.

    Police say a car hit a metal utility pole and burst into flames on Lenox Road around 4 a.m. Sunday. Two officers were able to extinguish the flames and get the man who was trapped out safely.

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach spoke with the two officers who put aside their safety to rescue the victim. 

    "I'm not going to watch this man burn alive," one officer told Gehlbach.

