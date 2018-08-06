Officers who rescued victim from burning car say they aren't heroes

Dramatic body camera revealed the heroic moments two Atlanta Police officers saved a trapped passenger from a burning car over the weekend.
Police say a car hit a metal utility pole and burst into flames on Lenox Road around 4 a.m. Sunday. Two officers were able to extinguish the flames and get the man who was trapped out safely.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach spoke with the two officers who put aside their safety to rescue the victim.
"I'm not going to watch this man burn alive," one officer told Gehlbach.
We're talking to the courageous officers, who say they aren't heroes, for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Clayton County men arrested in New Mexico compound raid; women, 11 children found starving
- EXCLUSIVE STREAMING: WSB-TV adds 2 hours of Channel 2 Action News This Morning
- Dead sea turtles, fish and manatees washing up on southwest Florida beaches in red tide explosion
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}