  'I need a cigarette': Family survives after massive tree falls on their car

    By: Audrey Washington

    ATLANTA - A mother and her two daughters escaped unharmed after a massive tree fell on their car Monday morning in southwest Atlanta.

    “I was at the red light, taking my baby to school and a tree fell,” Danielle Harding said after the tree stopped her 2015 Kia Forte in its place on Benjamin E. Mays Drive. 

    Harding and her daughters, 9 and 2, were en route to West Manor Elementary School when the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m.

    “Oh my God,” Harding recalled the girls screaming. “Oh my God!”

    “I need a cigarette,” Hardin later recalled saying.

