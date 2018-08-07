$700,000 in year-end bonuses, prizes handed out by Mayor Reed broke law: report

ATLANTA - A confidential city report says $700,000 in bonuses and party prizes handed out by former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, broke state law.
Channel 2 Action News and our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com, first reported on the 140 or so bonuses Reed gave out and the firestorm of controversy that followed back in April.
Since then, current Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered her administration to hire an outside law firm to dig into how it all happened.
The report, obtained by Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant and the AJC, concluded Reed broke state law when he authorized nearly $700,000 in controversial, taxpayer-funded, bonuses and party prizes to members of his cabinet and select city staffers during his final days in office.
