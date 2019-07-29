$10K reward offered to help police find killer of man found on the side of I-20

ATLANTA - A mother is pleading for help after her son's body was found on the side of I-20.
"He was not only my only child, but also my best friend," said the victim's mother Enriquetta Lopez-Lira.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that helps find the killer.
Someone murdered her son, Rodrigo Castillo, on the night of August 3 last year. Police found Rodrigo's car stopped on I-20 WB and he was shot to death inside. They say his car was pulled over, like he was getting off the Martin Luther King Jr. Street exit in southwest Atlanta.
TRENDING STORIES:
His mother remembers her last phone conversation with him
“He told me I’m very happy in my job, I’m very happy with my friends, everything is perfect,” she said.
Investigators said he was on a date in Decatur earlier that night with a woman he met on a dating app but after speaking to her, police have no reason to believe she was involved..
“She has been fully cooperative, indicated there was nothing out of the ordinary,” an officer told us.
His family wants answers.
“My son didn’t deserve this,” Lopez-Lira said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}