  • ATLANTA WEATHER: Get ready for a wet, foggy morning drive

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Roads are slick right now after rain started falling across metro Atlanta overnight.

    It is still raining in many areas across Georgia, which means you could be in for a wet and foggy morning commute.

    The heaviest rain Wednesday will be across west and northwest Georgia, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking rain and the timing of storms in your neighborhood, ALL morning on Channel 2 Action News.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories