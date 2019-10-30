ATLANTA WEATHER: Get ready for a wet, foggy morning drive

ATLANTA - Roads are slick right now after rain started falling across metro Atlanta overnight.
It is still raining in many areas across Georgia, which means you could be in for a wet and foggy morning commute.
The heaviest rain Wednesday will be across west and northwest Georgia, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking rain and the timing of storms in your neighborhood, ALL morning on Channel 2 Action News.
Heaviest rain today will run across west and northwest Georgia with lighter showers east...— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 30, 2019
Tracking the potential for an isolated strong or severe storm starting tonight. @wsbtv
