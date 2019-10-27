ATLANTA WEATHER: A sunny end to the weekend Sunday

ATLANTA - After a weekend of rain, today is a much-welcomed sunny day.
- Highs will be near normal, in the lower 70s.
- There are decreasing clouds today
- Weather will be mostly sunny.
- Rain chances will be increasing Tuesday through Halloween.
We're going through the latest forecast models for a look ahead at your workweek on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
