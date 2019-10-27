  • ATLANTA WEATHER: A sunny end to the weekend Sunday

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - After a weekend of rain, today is a much-welcomed sunny day.

    [Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for hour-by-hour forecasts]

    • Highs will be near normal, in the lower 70s
    • There are decreasing clouds today 
    • Weather will be mostly sunny. 
    • Rain chances will be increasing Tuesday through Halloween. 

    We're going through the latest forecast models for a look ahead at your workweek on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories