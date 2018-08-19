Atlanta United star Josef Martinez ties MLS goal-scoring record

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez tied the MLS record for goals in a single season on Sunday when he scored his 27th in the 31st minute against Columbus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Martinez joins Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips as the greatest single-season scorers in league history. Martinez has eight games remaining to break the record.
The Venezuelan has scored 46 goals in the past two seasons, which is the most in league history. He was tied with NYCFC’s David Villa.
Martinez has scored in eight consecutive games. Should he score in Atlanta United’s next game at Orlando, he will tie the MLS mark of scoring in nine consecutive games set last year by Portland’s Diego Valeri.
Martinez scored from 18 yards, striking the ball into the short side of the net with his left foot. After scoring, Martinez ran to the crowd, stood and stared, which is his customary celebration. He shoved the ball under his shirt, and then threw the ball. It was Martinez’s first goal scored from outside the penalty box this season.
Martinez said during the week that he didn’t know how many goals he has scored this season and that he didn’t care about any records. He was only focused on winning.
And, Martinez has scored Atlanta United’s last nine goals. He needs two more to tie the mark set by Chris Wondolowksi with San Jose in 2010.
MLS Single Season Goals Record
Goals Player Team Year
1. 27 Josef Martinez (ATLUTD), 2018
Roy Lassiter (Tampa Bay), 1996
Chris Wondolowski (San Jose), 2012
Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls), 2014
2. Stern John (Columbus), 1998
Mamadou Diallo (Tampa Bay) 2000
3. 24 Carlos Ruiz (Los Angeles), 2002
Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls), 2016
Nemanja Nikolic (Chicago), 2017
4. 23 Raul Diaz Arce (D.C. United), 1996
Taylor Twellman (New England), 2002
David Villa (NYCFC), 2016
5. Camilo Sanvezzo (Vancouver), 2013
Dom Dwyer (Sporting KC), 2014
Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto), 2015
Kei Kamara (Columbus), 2015
David Villa (NYCFC), 2017
6. 21 Eduardo Hurtado (Los Angeles), 1996
Mike Magee (Chicago), 2013
Diego Valeri (Portland), 2017
Most goal across two seasons:
Josef Martinez, 46, 2017-18
2. David Villa (NYCFC), 45, 2016-17
t- 3. Stern John (Columbus), 44, 1998-99
Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls), 44, 2014-15
5. Chris Wondolowski (San Jose), 43, 2011-12
t-6. Taylor Twellman (New England), 41, 2002-03
Raul Diaz Arce (D.C. United), 41, 1996-97
Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls), 41, 2016-17
Consecutive games with goals
1. Diego Valeri (Portland), 9, 2017
2. Josef Martinez (Atlanta United), 8, 2018
t-3. Raul Diaz Arce (D.C. United), 7, 1997
Wolde Harris (New England), 7, 2000
Carlos Ruiz (Dallas), 7, 2006
Career hat tricks
Player, number of games, number of hat tricks
Josef Martinez*, 42, 6
Stern John, 55, 5
Diego Serna, 124, 5
Edson Buddle, 304, 4
Mamadou Diallo, 74, 4
Landon Donovan, 340, 4
* - active
