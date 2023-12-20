Atlanta United releases its 2024 schedule. Take a look at the matchups

ATLANTA — Atlanta United released on Wednesday the schedule for its upcoming 2024 season and took to the virtual friendly skies to unveil it.

Atlanta United posted a Hartsfield-Jackson International-themed video for its schedule release. The video shows a young Atlanta United fan ready to travel with a puzzle workbook as she waits to board her Delta Air Lines flight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The clues along with announcements from the Delta attendants that slowly unveil the Five Stripes’ opponents next year. Of course, some of the crossword puzzle clues poke fun at their rivals.

The end of the video shows a Delta flight board with another look at the full schedule.

🔊 ATTENTION ALL 17s



Boarding will begin 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟒 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/n9BIUskmaD — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) December 20, 2023

United will begin the season on the road against the defending MLS Cup Columbus Crew on Sat., Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. The Five Stripes will play their home opener on March 9 against the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m.

Single-match tickets will go on sale starting Jan. 5. Here is the home schedule.

Sat., March 9, 2024: New England 7:30 PM

Sun., March 17, 2024: Orlando City SC 7:00 PM

Sun., March 31, 2024: Chicago Fire FC 3:30 PM

Sun., April 14, 2024: Philadelphia Union 2:30 PM

Sat., April 20, 2024: FC Cincinnati 7:30 PM

Sat., May 4, 2024: Minnesota United 7:30 PM

Sat., May 11, 2024: D.C. United 7:30 PM

Sat., May 25, 2024: LAFC 7:30 PM

Sun., June 2, 2024: Charlotte FC 4:30 PM

Sat., June 15, 2024: Houston Dynamo 7:30 PM

Sat., June 29, 2024: Toronto FC 7:30 PM

Wed., July 17, 2024: New York City FC 7:30 PM

Sat., July 20, 2024: Columbus Crew 7:30 PM

Sat., Sept. 14, 2024: Nashville SC 7:30 PM

Wed., Sept. 18, 2024: Inter Miami CF 7:30 PM

Wed., Oct. 2, 2024: CF Montreal 7:30 PM

Sat., Oct. 5, 2024: NY Red Bulls 7:30 PM

IN OTHER NEWS

LOOK: World Cup 2026 logo unveiled for Atlanta Atlanta is one of the 16 host cities for the tournament. Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo spoke with Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council, about wha

©2023 Cox Media Group