0 Atlanta United gored by Red Bulls

NEW YORK, NY. - Atlanta United’s potential march to the Supporters’ Shield hit a red roadblock near a city known for its grid lock on Sunday.

Looking nervous and as if it were the one under pressure, Atlanta United was beaten by New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Sunday at Red Bull Arena in what was supposed to be the game of the season in MLS. Instead, in game featuring the last two contenders for the Supporters’ Shield, it was New York that easily looked the better, more confident team, using its press to befuddle Atlanta United all over the field. A penalty kick by Daniel Royer in the 39th minute and a tap-in by Tim Parker in 74th were the goals.

New York (19-7-5) trails Atlanta United (19-6-6) by one point, 63-62, for the Supporters’ Shield. Each team has three games remaining. Chants of “You can’t beat us” came from New York’s supporters section in the 90th minute as Atlanta United fell to 0-3-1 against New York in the past two seasons.

Because of the loss, Atlanta United needs a combination of nine points – either the Five Stripes earning or the Red Bulls dropping –from its remaining three games to clinch the Supporters’ Shield, which would be its first trophy. The team will host New England on Oct. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Chicago on Oct. 21 and will play at Toronto in the regular-season finale on Oct. 28.

Within those games, Atlanta United needs to either pick up four points or for Red Bulls to drop four points to clinch a spot in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League tournament, which will start in Feb. 2019.

The circumstances for Atlanta United to play better were there: the team didn’t need to win, it only needed a draw to take any suspense from the final games. The Red Bulls were without their two best players: striker Bradley Wright-Phillips (19 goals) because of yellow card accumulation, and midfielder Tyler Adams, who was a late scratch.

But it was New York that came out playing and looking confident, and Atlanta United the one that looked very nervous in the first half.

Even without Wright-Phillips and Adams, New York’s aggressive press forced several mistakes from Atlanta United in the opening minutes, including a missed tackled by Julian Gressel that led to a header that sailed inches wide of Brad Guzan’s goal.

The Five Stripes needed almost seven minutes to put together its first attack as the Red Bulls’ press continued to take its toll.

Atlanta United started to grow into the game and came close to taking a lead when Miguel Almiron was sent through by Eric Remedi. But Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles rushed out of his goal and denied Almiron in the 10th minute.

Referee Robert Sibiga called a penalty against Guzan in the 25th minute for taking down Alex Muyl in the box. Guzan appeared to have gotten the ball first before he touched Muyl. After a review, the penalty call was overturned.

New York finally put a ball in the net in the 32nd minute, but the goal by Tim Parker was pulled back for offsides.

The Red Bulls broke through in the 39th minute on a penalty kick by Royer. The penalty came after a handball by Chris McCann, who was trying to defend a corner kick.

The Red Bulls called off the press in the second half, but Atlanta United still looked nervous. The team misplayed pass after pass and couldn’t consistently find Josef Martinez.

The Red Bulls put away in the game in 75th minute on tap-in by Parker. The goal was assisted by Muyl, who got behind Atlanta United’s defense and chipped a pass over Guzan.



