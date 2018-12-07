0 Atlanta United fans feel championship coming

ATLANTA - On Saturday afternoon, Atlanta United fans will start their pregame festivities. The team will play for the MLS Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium later that night.

On Friday, the team store was packed. Atlanta United gear is the hottest commodity in town.

"We're running out of jerseys, we're running out of scarves, we're running out of pretty much everything, because everyone is buying something, even if they're not going to the game,” clerk Tanner McLeod said.

"It feels really exciting. The neat thing about it is it has been such a family experience for us,” fan Audra Meduri said.

It's one great big family that keeps growing as the team has raced to the MLS Cup.

Outside the stadium Friday, reporters who cover Major League Soccer for a living said the enthusiasm in Atlanta is remarkable. "This is quite similar to what you would find in big games in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia,” MLS reporter Ariel Juvas said.

At the Midtown shop, our Channel 2 Action News crew ran into a familiar face eager to support the home team.

"I already had my scarf, but I came in looking for another one for my daughter, who I'm going to the game with,” Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach said.

The Meduris will be there, too. They’re season ticket holders. Audra Meduri said she figured it was time to dress the part.

"My husband was like, 'Get yourself some gear.' He's serious. So I got a hoodie,” Meduri said.

