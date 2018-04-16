0 Atlanta United and NYCFC battle to draw

ATLANTA - Atlanta United and NYCFC battled to a 2-2 draw on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a game filled with controversy, chippiness and dazzling plays fitting the top two teams in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Goals from Atlanta United’s Greg Garza and Chris McCann were offset by goals from NYCFC’s David Villa and Alexander Ring. Atlanta United’s Darlington Nagbe had a goal taken away after referee Allen Chapman used replay to determine that Josef Martinez committed an offside infraction.

The draw results in Atlanta United (4-1-1) remaining unbeaten in its past five games. It will fly to Los Angeles to play the Galaxy next Saturday.

Atlanta United opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a goal by Garza, who had only to tap-in from 3 yards out after Sean Johnson deflected a Miguel Almiron shot into his path. It was Garza’s third goal with Atlanta United. The play started in Atlanta United’s end when McCann’s attempted pass to Brad Guzan was intercepted by a New York City player. Atlanta United’s defenders hustled back and Michael Parkhurst got possession and hit a pass up the middle of the field to start a counter attack.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police arrest teen wanted in violent Cobb County home invasion

Starbucks' CEO wants to apologize 'face-to-face' to men arrested at store

Rain moving through metro; colder air ahead NYCFC tied the game 1-1 on a penalty kick by Villa in the 38th minute. The penalty was earned by Jo Inge Berget, dangerous throughout the half, when Michael Parkhurst tried a slide tackle, but instead caught Berget with his trailing leg. Berget was free down the left side after Villa cleverly backheeled a pass to Max Moaralez, who sent Berget free behind Atlanta United’s defense. Atlanta United though it had re-taken the lead, 2-1, on Nagbe’s first goal this season. Julian Gressel found Nagbe 22 yards from goal. He one-timed a shot that NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson couldn’t have stopped. However, r Chapman signaled for a review and ruled that Josef Martinez, who was standing yards offside and directly in front of Johnson, influenced the play. The goal was disallowed. Atlanta United took a 2-1 lead – this time it stayed on the board – in the 56th minute when McCann headed from 7 yards out for his first goal in MLS. Almiron earned his fourth assist this season and 18th with Atlanta United. Ezequiel Barco made his long-awaited debut when he came on for Kevin Kratz in the 69th minute. Barco, the most expensive transfer in MLS history with his reported $15 million transfer from Independiente, suffered a quad injury the first week of the season that has prevented him from playing. After playing Atlanta United’s half of the field for several minutes, NYCFC tied the game at 2 on a missle by Ring from more than 20 yards away. The ball slammed off the crossbar and into the goal in the 73rd minute. It was Ring’s first goal in MLS.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.