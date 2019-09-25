POLL QUESTION: What's the best solution for Atlanta's traffic problem?

ATLANTA - Efforts to improve transit across metro Atlanta took a step forward Tuesday when a state agency released a tentative list of projects for a regional transit plan.
[POLL QUESTION: What do you think is the best solution for Atlanta's traffic problem?]
The plan includes major rail projects such as the Clifton Corridor and the Beltline in Atlanta, a MARTA extension to Norcross and a commuter rail line to Clayton County.
It also includes bus rapid transit lines in DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties and other improvements across 12 metro counties. Many will require hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funding, local sales taxes or other money to move forward.
We'll tell you what's needed to make the plan happen and what each of the options mean for you, in a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}