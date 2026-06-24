Atlanta resident hits $10.3 million jackpot after just 3 minutes at slot machine

LAS VEGAS, NV — An Atlanta visitor’s trip to Las Vegas turned into a life-changing payday after hitting a more than $10 million slot machine jackpot just minutes after sitting down to play.

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According to Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the lucky guest won a $10,292,912.32 IGT Megabucks™ jackpot while playing the Megabucks™ Wolf Run Eclipse™ slot machine on June 16.

What makes the win even more remarkable is how quickly it happened.

Casino officials said the Atlanta resident had been playing the machine for only three minutes when a $5 wager triggered the multimillion-dollar jackpot.

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The massive payout ranks among the largest slot jackpots awarded at Westgate Las Vegas and adds to the resort’s long history of jackpot winners.

The identity of the winner has not been released.

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