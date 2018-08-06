Atlanta Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

ATLANA - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and driver.
Officers responded to University Avenue and Pryor Road in Southwest Atlanta at around 6:00 p.m. Sunday night.
A witness told Channel 2's Michael Seiden said saw the driver keep going and she snapped a photo of his license plate. She said the driver eventually returned and is being questioned by police.
The investigation continues.
