  • Atlanta Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

    Updated:

    ATLANA - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and driver.

    Officers responded to University Avenue and Pryor Road in Southwest Atlanta at around 6:00 p.m. Sunday night.

    A witness told Channel 2's Michael Seiden said saw the driver keep going and she snapped a photo of his license plate. She said the driver eventually returned and is being questioned by police. 

    The investigation continues.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories