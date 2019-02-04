Atlanta hands off host responsibility to Miami for Super Bowl LIV

ATLANTA - While the Super Bowl game and the performances may have had tepid reactions, but everyone was raving about Atlanta. And it will certainly be hard to beat.
The Monday after the big game, it's time to officially hand off responsibilities to the next Super Bowl host city: Miami.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom was joined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other city host committee members this morning to officially pass on the torch for Super Bowl LIV.
