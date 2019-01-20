Atlanta natives Chloe x Halle to sing ‘America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl

ATLANTA - Atlanta natives and Grammy-nominated sister singing duo Chloe x Halle will sing “America the Beautiful” before Super Bowl LIII, the NFL announced Sunday.
The group joins the previously announced Gladys Knight in the pre-game festivities at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Feb. 5. Knight is set to sing the national anthem.
Chloe and Halle Bailey, just 20 and 18 years old respectively, were born in Atlanta and caught the attention of Beyoncé in 2013 after posting a cover of her song “Pretty Hurts” on YouTube.
They were subsequently signed to her label Parkwood Entertainment and released their debut album “The Kids Are Alright” last year. Their vocal talent and contemporary R&B style earned them Grammy nominations for best new artist and best urban contemporary album for next month’s ceremony.
They also opened for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s joint “On The Run 2” tour last year, and star on the show “Grown-ish.”
They previously sang the national anthem at the NFL Draft in 2017.
