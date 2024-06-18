Atlanta man leads deputies on 100-mph chase before crashing into pole

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old Atlanta driver crashed into a pole while speeding away from deputies early Monday, according to authorities.

Just after midnight, a Haralson County deputy spotted 20-year-old Montize Williams of Atlanta going more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 20.

The deputy attempted to pull over Williams, but said he ended up speeding away as the chase made its way to Carrollton.

At that point, Williams lost control of the car and crashed into a telephone pole, according to deputies.

Williams then had to be taken to the hospital after crashing until he was medically cleared.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Williams told deputies that he had a suspended license and that he was not from the area.

After being cleared by the hospital, Williams was taken to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being charged with speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when turning, fleeing and attempting to elude and driving without a license.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Multiple injuries reported after small plane crashes, hits tree in Butts County

©2024 Cox Media Group