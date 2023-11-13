Atlanta man arrested for string of burglaries, authorities say

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple burglaries in Butts County.

On Nov. 1, two closed businesses were burglarized in Butts County, with a suspect canvassing the businesses previously.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office said leads led to a suspect car a white 2021 Kia, with an unknown driver.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation revealed that the car’s owner had been incarcerated since July 2023 in Rockdale County, making the driver an unknown.

Authorities said the car had been in Butts County had attempted other burglaries in the days before.

On Nov. 5, Butts authorities spotted the car and made a felony stop, arresting the driver, 31-year-old Demetre West of Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES:

A search warrant obtained on the car produced evidence connected to the Butts County investigation and other evidence from another unknown burglary.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office asks businesses in the area who have recently experienced robberies to contact them.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Third suspect in violent Hall County robbery turns himself in

©2023 Cox Media Group