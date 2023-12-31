Atlanta man accused of being involved in 8 burglaries that occurred within a week of each other

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man is behind bars after investigators determined he is linked to a string of burglaries.

Bibb County sheriff officials said on Thursday, just after 2 a.m., deputies received reports of a burglary alarm going off at Macon Wings on Northside Drive.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that the business had been broken into.

With the help of surveillance footage, authorities were able to identify 53-year-old James Darrell Essick of Atlanta. He was taken into custody that day.

According to the investigation, deputies learned that Essick was linked to eight commercial burglaries in the north Macon Area that happened within a week.

Essick has been linked to burglaries at Jersey Mike’s Subs on Dec. 23, Tropical Smoothie on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, Hype Wings on Dec. 27, Macon Wings, Fired Green Tomatoes, Wagers Bar & Grill, Jimmy John’s and Sherwin Williams on Dec. 28. He is also a person of interest in the attempted burglary at B. Monroe Salon.

According to investigators, Essick is also wanted in Fulton and Cobb County.

Essick was charged with eight counts of felony second-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and theft by taking.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

