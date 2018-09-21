Atlanta Humane Society takes in more pets from Hurricane Florence

Metro Atlantans are doing even more to help victims of Hurricane Florence.
Atlanta Humane Society has taken in another 14 dogs and cars from a shelter in Greensboro, North Carolina. The aim is to free up space so the North Carolina shelter can take in more animals displaced by the storm.
"The shelters in the wake of the storm, they really struggle, they see lost and displaced animals, they see disaster, they really need help and we're able to provide that help by bringing in animals who were in their shelters prior to the storm, here to Atlanta to provide that relief," said Christina Hill with the Atlanta Humane Society said.
The Atlanta Humane Society has taken in more than one hundred dogs and cats so far this hurricane season.
