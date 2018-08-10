Atlanta drivers, relief is in sight: One-way streets changed to two-ways in new proposal

ATLANTA - A new street plan could improve traffic for tens of thousands of people who drive in Atlanta.
The proposal would change parts of four streets in midtown from one-ways to two-ways.
"It's exciting to see a lot of the changes that they're making," said driver Michael Midgette.
The Midtown Alliance is behind a $1.3 million plan to convert parts of Third, Fourth, Thirteenth and Peachtree Place from one-way to two-way streets.
"It took me 25 minutes to go four blocks from here to 85, and I think just making more of these streets two-ways, I think it would alleviate a lot of that," Midgette said.
