Atlanta Dream makes WNBA playoffs for first time since 2018

ATLANTA — For the first time in five years, the Atlanta Dream are heading to the playoffs.

The Dream officially clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs with a win over the Seattle Storm at the Gateway Center Arena on Wednesday night.

Atlanta hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018 when they advanced to the conference finals and came up short of making the playoffs last year.

“Definitely feel better than what I felt last year. But super excited for what we’ve built this far. In my second year being able to help lead this team in the playoffs, it’s something big,” Rhyne Howard said in her Bally Sports South postgame interview. “We’re still fighting for a good spot and I’m just excited for this momentum that we have to carry over.”

Tickets are on sale now in case the Dream get a home playoff game.

The first round is a best-of-3 series with the higher seed hosting the first two games. The Dream would host only if they get the No. 4 seed or higher. If they get the No. 5 seed or lower, Atlanta would only host if there is a Game 3.

The Dream said single-game tickets will be refunded if it doesn’t get a home playoff game.

