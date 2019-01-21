Atlanta-developed app could save you thousands from home water damage

ATLANTA - Protecting your home from water damage before it happens could save you thousands of dollars.
Channel 2's Consumer Adviser Clark Howard found several companies that promise to do just that. And there's one developed right here in Georgia.
According to the Insurance Information Institute, 1 in 50 insured homes deal with water damage every year.
The average cost of repairs? Nearly $10,000!
Atlanta-based Streamlabs hopes to help bring down those costs with their smart home water monitor.
