Atlanta City Councilman pushes for cash payment options in restaurants

ATLANTA — An Atlanta City councilman is pushing for a ban against cashless establishments.

Local councilman Antonio Lewis said the customers should have options for paying at businesses and restaurants.

Dae Pak with Metro Cleaners on Peachtree Street Northeast has things down to a tee. He even knows his customers by name.

“Cash is king,” said Pak.

Like Pat, that’s the mentality Councilman Lewis is urging all businesses to adopt.

Lewis recently proposed legislation that will force all Atlanta businesses to allow customers, like Stan Pollard, to have various options for payments, whether it’s cash or card.

“I prefer a card because I never have cash on me. It’s easier,” said Pollard.

In 2019, some Atlanta restaurants went cashless, after an increase in strongarm robberies against staff and customers.

Prior to that, in 2017, police said four men stormed inside the Barcelona Wine Bar in West Midtown. They forced the manager into the upstairs office and shot and killed her.

“By eliminating cash, you’re not eliminating a robbery. You’re not eliminating the safety issue at all,” said Pak.

Councilman Lewis said cashless establishments don’t benefit everyone.

“We live in a city where the highest unbanked groups in America are black and brown folks,” said Lewis.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, in 2021 about 4.5% of United States households were without a checking or savings account.

2.1% were white households.

11.3% were black households.

9.3% were Hispanic households.

Atlanta City Councilmembers are discussing a possible fine for those establishments that go against the legislation.

Councilmembers are asking all businesses to provide a transactional hub that allows you to turn your cash into whatever payment method that business accepts.

