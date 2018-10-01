Atlanta City Council votes to rename Confederate Avenue

ATLANTA - The Atlanta City Council on Monday voted unanimously to change the name of Confederate Avenue to United Avenue.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi was in the meeting today and will have a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
The move came after a monthslong lobbying campaign by local residents who live on the the street, many of whom felt the name was offensive and racist.
The Atlanta thoroughfare was named after a onetime retirement home for Confederate veterans located on one end of the street.
TRENDING STORIES:
Momentum grew to rename it after a white separatist rally in Charlottesville, Va. last year.
The measure now goes to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for her signature.
This article was written By Rosalind Bentley, The Atlanta Journal Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}