Atlanta City Council debates how to regulate scooters

ATLANTA - Atlanta City Council members continue to debate how to regulate the explosion of personal scooters in the city.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston was at City Hall where he spoke with Dustin Hillis, the chair of the Atlanta Public Safety and Legal Administration about how the city plans to crack down on the use of the personal scooters.
Issues include whether or not people need to wear helmets, where they should be allowed to ride scooters and who's responsible if a rider gets injured.
We're working to learn what new legislation could mean for scooter riders for, Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
