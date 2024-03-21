Atlanta City Council approves $3 million donation for rapid housing for the homeless

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved a large donation as part of an initiative to get housing for the homeless.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council authorized a $3 million donation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This donation comes from the housing trust fund to Partners for Home (PFH).

The donation to PFH is to support the provision of swift housing for the city’s homeless, according to the city council.

The resolution is in the participation of the rapid housing initiative.

TRENDING STORIES:

The funds were approved for PFH to cover the costs of any other housing construction.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Student stabbed multiple times at Cobb County high school, rushed into surgery There are several police officers responding to Sprayberry High School after a student stabbed another student on Wednesday.





©2023 Cox Media Group