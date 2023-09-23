Atlanta-based Delta Airlines helps Broadway actress make her performance

ATLANTA — A Broadway actress got the chance of a lifetime thanks to some help from Atlanta-based Delta Airlines.
Mikayla Renfrow was cast as an understudy for Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway.
On a flight back from Italy, she got a text saying they needed her to play Princess Jasmine that night.
Her flight was scheduled to land at 5 p.m. and curtains went up at 7 p.m.
She was worried she would miss it.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It didn’t take a magic carpet to get her there just a Delta flight crew.
They bumped Renfrow to first class and ordered a helicopter to get her to the theatre.
Mikayla made it before showtime, and even her flight attendant got a chance to attend.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former Pres. Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn make appearance in Plains Peanut Festival
- Man charged with kidnapping, murder after woman’s body found in Atlanta parking deck
- Religious conference evacuated from College Park convention center
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2023 Cox Media Group