Atlanta-based Delta Airlines helps Broadway actress make her performance

ATLANTA — A Broadway actress got the chance of a lifetime thanks to some help from Atlanta-based Delta Airlines.

Mikayla Renfrow was cast as an understudy for Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway.

On a flight back from Italy, she got a text saying they needed her to play Princess Jasmine that night.

Her flight was scheduled to land at 5 p.m. and curtains went up at 7 p.m.

She was worried she would miss it.

It didn’t take a magic carpet to get her there just a Delta flight crew.

They bumped Renfrow to first class and ordered a helicopter to get her to the theatre.

Mikayla made it before showtime, and even her flight attendant got a chance to attend.

