Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A announces return of Mango Passion Sunjoy

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is bringing back one of its most popular beverages along with other similar new beverages.

The Mango Passion Sunjoy, which initially debuted in 2020, the company announced in a press release.

In addition to the Mango Passion Sunjoy, the restaurant will also debut the Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade.

Chick-fil-A said it made this decision to bring the drink back because it was popular amongst guests in 2020.

The drink will return on Monday, according to the release.

