Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A announces return of Mango Passion Sunjoy

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is bringing back one of its most popular beverages along with other similar new beverages.
The Mango Passion Sunjoy, which initially debuted in 2020, the company announced in a press release.
In addition to the Mango Passion Sunjoy, the restaurant will also debut the Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Chick-fil-A said it made this decision to bring the drink back because it was popular amongst guests in 2020.
The drink will return on Monday, according to the release.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘We lost a good friend;’ Coweta County deputy ran over, killed by Alabama officer identified
- Arrest made after man shot to death at Marietta apartment complex
- Ga. man burned over 75% of his body after trying to open bag of chips with a lighter, officials say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group