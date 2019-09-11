Atlanta airport marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks with special ceremony

ATLANTA - There are heavy hearts across metro Atlanta and the country as we remember the thousands of Americans killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
Wednesday marks 18 years since four planes were flown into New York City's World Trade Center, The Pentagon and into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which is holding a special ceremony and moment of silence this morning.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 AT NOON: We'll take you to 9/11 events across metro Atlanta as we remember those killed 18 years ago.
