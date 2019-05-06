Athens-Clarke County Police hosts 'Cops and Barbers'

ATHENS, Ga. - This past weekend, Athens-Clarke County Police Department's inaugural Cops and Barbers event took place under the leadership of Corporal Jerry Johnson, with assistance from SPO’s Heard and Trouche.
The officers picked up students ranging in age from 7 to 14 and took them to a local barber for a haircut. While there, barbers, cops and other people joined in conversations, which ranged from sports to BBQ, as well as other ACCPD community programs.
Judging by the smiles and fresh haircuts, it looked like everyone had a great time.
