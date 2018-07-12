  • At least 1 handcuffed after fight directly outside Atlanta police HQ (VIDEO)

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - At least one person was led away in handcuffs after a fight outside Atlanta police headquarters Thursday evening.

    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr was rolling as several men appeared to fight.

    At one point, Carr said, one of the men chased another with a brick. A short time later, he was handcuffed and led away.

    Watch the events unfold in a series of tweets from @NicoleCarrWSB below:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories