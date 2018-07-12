At least 1 handcuffed after fight directly outside Atlanta police HQ (VIDEO)

ATLANTA - At least one person was led away in handcuffs after a fight outside Atlanta police headquarters Thursday evening.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr was rolling as several men appeared to fight.
At one point, Carr said, one of the men chased another with a brick. A short time later, he was handcuffed and led away.
Watch the events unfold in a series of tweets from @NicoleCarrWSB below:
(1/1) So this little brawl just broke out in front of @Atlanta_Police HQ. The shirtless guy rolled up on the group and he was fussing. Didn’t hear what it was about (cont) @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xr7xopdwGv— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 12, 2018
2 ) The shirtless guy chased the other guy with a brick, then @Atlanta_Police stopped him. He was arrested (cont) @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LNPx0OcxmZ— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 12, 2018
3) Shirltess guy did a lot of finger-pointing toward the fences where the other guy ran off with a friend. He caused a little scene and a lot of @Atlanta_Police response. That is all. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/aUoMXOoFKa— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 12, 2018
