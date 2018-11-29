As temps drop, parents say kids are left shivering in classrooms with no heat

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Several DeKalb County parents told Channel 2 Action News their kids have been shivering in their classrooms.
They reached out to Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman saying several classrooms at Laurel Ridge Elementary School don't have heat and given the temperatures this week, they want to know why the repairs weren't made sooner.
"I actually kept her out of school today because I was concerned about the temperature in the building with her on going cough," a parent said.
The DeKalb County School District told us it's working on the repairs.
When parents can expect the heat to come back on and how they're keeping the kids warm in the meantime, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
