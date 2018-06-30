Armed robbers target home, shoot at teen inside, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents in a Dunwoody neighborhood said they are stunned after armed robbers targeted a home in their community.
Police said two men broke into a house while a 15-year-old was at home and fired a shot at him.
"I hope they get the folks who did this. It obviously sounds like a violent and terrifying act," one neighbor told Channel 2 Action News.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson is putting together how police said the thieves got away, for Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}