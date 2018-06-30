  • Armed robbers target home, shoot at teen inside, police say

    By: Matt Johnson

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents in a Dunwoody neighborhood said they are stunned after armed robbers targeted a home in their community.

    Police said two men broke into a house while a 15-year-old was at home and fired a shot at him.

    "I hope they get the folks who did this. It obviously sounds like a violent and terrifying act," one neighbor told Channel 2 Action News.

