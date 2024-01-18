Armed suspect barricaded inside restroom at Georgia hospital, deputies say

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting hospital police with an armed suspect barricaded inside a restroom.
Deputies confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they responded to Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center in Macon on Wednesday night.
They say the suspect is armed and is barricaded inside a restroom in the hospital.
There are no hostages and no injuries have been reported.
It’s unclear what areas of the hospital are closed off or if any portions have been evacuated.
Investigators have not identified the suspect or commented on what led to the incident.
